Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $316,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.