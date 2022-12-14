Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $247.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $250.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.