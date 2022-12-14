Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Short Interest Update

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 994,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 318,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

