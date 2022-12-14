Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.80.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.