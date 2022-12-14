Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,489,752.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -247.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $65,983,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

