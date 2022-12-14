Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 908,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $263.27 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $609.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.