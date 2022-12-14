Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $447.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zumiez by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,491 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zumiez by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,280,892 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

