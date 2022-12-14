Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Zumiez Stock Up 0.7 %
Zumiez stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $447.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.44.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
