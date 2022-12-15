1,021,890 Shares in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,021,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

IKNA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading

