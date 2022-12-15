10,419 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

