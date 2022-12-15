151,521 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 151,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Momentive Global Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

