1,565 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ovintiv by 93.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $18,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of OVV opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

