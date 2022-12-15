1,565 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

