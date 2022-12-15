20,901 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

NYSE NTR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

