21,229 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

AZN stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

