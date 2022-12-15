254,880 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 254,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,847,000. Apple comprises 8.8% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,091,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,063,719,000 after purchasing an additional 508,976 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

