2,800 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPARU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

