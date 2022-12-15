32,983 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

