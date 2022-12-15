35,345 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

