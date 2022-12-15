3,914 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $39,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 36.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.