43,433 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,355 shares of company stock worth $626,332. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

