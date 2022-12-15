460,000 Shares in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 536,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

NASDAQ:ITAQ opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

