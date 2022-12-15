7,739 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

