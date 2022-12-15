A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Short Interest Update

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,253,600 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 3,159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of A-Living Smart City Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
