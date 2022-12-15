A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the November 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 65.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKBY. AlphaValue downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23,370.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

