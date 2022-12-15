Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on ACAZF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
ACAZF opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
