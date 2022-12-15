Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ACAZF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

ACAZF opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.