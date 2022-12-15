Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Accelleron Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a CHF 22 price target on the stock.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Accelleron Industries Price Performance

Shares of Accelleron Industries stock opened at 21.00 on Thursday. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of 14.00 and a 52-week high of 24.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.67.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG designs, manufactures, sells, and services customized turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. Its products are used in marine, energy, and rail/off-highway industries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.