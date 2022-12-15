Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,188 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 488,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 488,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.