Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.59. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 228,255 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.