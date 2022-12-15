Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACORGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.59. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 228,255 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

