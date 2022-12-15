Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

