Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

