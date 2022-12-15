AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. 2,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,239,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,896,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,896,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,161,272 shares of company stock worth $24,531,204. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

