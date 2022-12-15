Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($2.88) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

