Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

