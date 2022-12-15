AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AdvanSix by 516.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AdvanSix by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in AdvanSix by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

