Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,742,422.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

About Advantage Energy

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.52.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

