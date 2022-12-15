Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.52 and traded as high as C$11.13. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 1,449,192 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,742,422.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

