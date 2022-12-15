Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ADVZF stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.86.
About Adventus Mining
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adventus Mining (ADVZF)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.