Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ADVZF stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

