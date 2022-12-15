Adyen Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Adyen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. The consensus estimate for Adyen’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,913.68) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,763.16) to €2,540.00 ($2,673.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,421.05) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,934.29.

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

