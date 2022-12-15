Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

AEGXF stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

