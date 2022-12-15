Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANNSF stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Articles

