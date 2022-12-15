Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Stock Down 4.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 107.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 114.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.75. Affirm has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $113.32.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

