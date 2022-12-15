Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 631.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aixtron from €27.00 ($28.42) to €33.00 ($34.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

