Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 5,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $197,100.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $189,950.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

AKRO opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -0.87. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.