Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,120.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

ALFVF stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

