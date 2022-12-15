Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ – Get Rating) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Humacyte 1 0 1 0 2.00

Humacyte has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 112.86%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -287.46% -146.58% Humacyte 1,971.30% -74.59% -35.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Humacyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A Humacyte $1.26 million 225.88 -$26.48 million $0.32 8.63

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Humacyte beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. On September 2, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

