Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Down 4.8%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.56. 70,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 218,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

