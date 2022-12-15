Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Down 4.8%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.56. 70,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 218,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.