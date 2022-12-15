alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

ALSRF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.