Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,919.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

