Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 847.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

