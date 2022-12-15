Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,940.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The company has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

